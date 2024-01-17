ANOSIBE – Insecurity reigns supreme

Anosibe is known for his insecurity issues.

Anosibe on alert. Insecurity problems are increasing in this neighborhood. Recently, two criminals were shot dead by law enforcement while trying to rob someone with weapons such as swords and knives. “Just last week, there was a bar near us where two men armed with guns threatened the seller so that he would give them all of the day’s takings,” explains a witness to the scene, a resident of Anosibe. All this in broad daylight. At any time, attacks can occur in the neighborhood.

“We are all trying to protect each other, but we can no longer rely on each other, because there are so many thieves that we no longer know who the good and bad people are. It is now forbidden to move alone, especially in the corridors, even during the day. After 6 p.m., it is strictly forbidden to go out for fear of encountering these bandits. In the early morning, vegetable sellers are the most affected as they no longer take the time to stay long in the corridors,” said Shalim (not his real name), a resident of Anosibe. Each of the residents and passers-by faces this problem, so they know what to do when they pass by it. All that remains for these residents is to pray that they are not attacked.

Even though many residents of Anosibe want to leave the neighborhood, they cannot do so due to their work and studies, but they demand that action be taken by those responsible for the situation.

Miora Raharisolo