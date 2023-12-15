ANOSIPATRANA – The attacker of a police officer shot dead

The police announced yesterday the death of an individual who, according to them, attacked and wanted to murder a police inspector. Residents of Anosipatrana heard three gunshots during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. That’s when the person was executed.

The story originated in Andavamamba on Monday evening. Four suspected criminals, including the one who was killed, attacked the inspector. They were on the verge of snatching his last breath. They left him for dead after repeatedly hitting his head. The member of the Police Force, seriously injured, is hospitalized so far, according to the latest information communicated by the Ministry of Public Security.

One of the executioners was arrested in flagrante delicto. The other three escaped. The first section of the criminal brigade was to trap them, near Anosipatrana. She took the captive with her to serve as bait. The latter allegedly tried to flee and grab the pistol of one of his companions, which is why he ended up receiving a few projectiles.

Embroidery Leonard