ANOSIPATRANA – The attacker of a police officer shot dead

The police announced yesterday the death of an individual who, according to them, attacked and wanted to murder a police inspector. Residents of Anosipatrana heard three gunshots during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. That’s when the person was executed.

The story originated in Andavamamba on Monday evening. Four suspected criminals, including the one who was killed, attacked the inspector. They were on the verge of snatching his last breath. They left him for dead after repeatedly hitting his head. The member of the Police Force, seriously injured, is hospitalized so far, according to the latest information communicated by the Ministry of Public Security.

One of the executioners was arrested in flagrante delicto. The other three escaped. The first section of the criminal brigade was to trap them, near Anosipatrana. She took the captive with her to serve as bait. The latter allegedly tried to flee and grab the pistol of one of his companions, which is why he ended up receiving a few projectiles.

Embroidery Leonard

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
Posted on
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Posted on
Failure for the A8 “Union” Motorway? “PNRR milestone missed”, accuses Pro Infrastructure
Failure for the A8 “Union” Motorway? “PNRR milestone missed”, accuses Pro Infrastructure
Posted on
The Samsung Galaxy S24 models will not be more expensive, but the Exynos processor will return
The Samsung Galaxy S24 models will not be more expensive, but the Exynos processor will return
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Country culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release researches Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News