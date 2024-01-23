ANOSIPATRANA – The temporary landfill is overflowing

Intolerable. Residents of Anosipatrana complain about the establishment of a landfill site in their neighborhood. “The smell is unbearable. This exacerbates the respiratory problems already faced by the elderly and young children. Those responsible should move it as soon as possible,” says a manager from this fokontany. They fear that a disease such as the plague will resurface with this garbage dump in their neighborhood. Residents of this fokontany, as well as those of Ilanivato, are planning a demonstration. “We are going to come together to see what we can do to demand the rapid elimination of this landfill,” they say.

Motorists who drive on the dyke road also express their dissatisfaction. Since yesterday, there was only one accessible route in front of this landfill. The waste blocked part of the road.

This landfill site in Anosipatrana would only be temporary, according to the Municipal Corporation of Antananarivo (SMA), with the Urban Municipality of Antananarivo. Once the problem of access to the Andralanitra landfill site is resolved, trucks should no longer unload garbage at Anosipatrana.

