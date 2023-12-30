Another 100,000 foreign workers will be able to come to work in Romania in 2024. Government decision

#foreign #workers #work #Romania #Government #decision

The government approved a quota of 100,000 foreign workers newly admitted to the labor market in 2024, the Ministry of Labor announced on Friday evening.

“The government has approved, for the year 2024, a quota of 100,000 foreign workers newly admitted to the labor market in Romania. The decision was taken as a result of the large number of applications for the issuance of employment permits from the beginning of the year until now, as well as the number of vacant jobs declared by employers”, the Ministry of Labor said on Friday evening.

The quoted source specified that, according to the data provided by the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), until October 9, 2023, 80,375 employment/secondment notices were issued and another 9,748 requests for the current year were still being processed . By comparison, last year 108,885 employment/secondment notices were issued, and in 2021, 49,954 such documents, according to News.ro.

Until the same date, 35,954 temporary residence permits were issued for the purpose of carrying out gainful activities (the first permit issued, the person has not held a right of residence in the territory of Romania in the last 6 months), compared to 31,356 in 2022, respectively 18,096 in 2021.

Also, until 30.09.2023, the number of foreigners with a residence permit for the purpose of employment, secondment or dependent activities, located on the territory of Romania, was 72,337.

The data communicated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs show that until 10.10.2023, 42,822 visas for employment were issued and 11,388 applications for the issuance of long-stay visas for employment/posting were rejected, and 3,355 such visas have were cancelled.

At the same time, almost 82,000 active full-time individual employment contracts were registered by Romanian employers for employees who are citizens of countries outside the European Union until October 10, and the data recorded by the National Employment Agency show that, in the first eight months of this year, 304,371 jobs were repeatedly declared by employers because they could not be filled.

Source: News.ro

Publication date: 29-12-2023 22:11