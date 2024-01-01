Another actor from ‘The Sopranos’ has died

Unfortunately, at the last minute of 2023, we still have an obituary to report. In this case it is about American actor Richard Romanus.

We mainly know Romanus for playing evil mafiosos, but he has done much more than that.

Most famous roles
Romanus is perhaps best known for starring in the Martin Scorsese film Mean Streets. In it, Romanus plays the character Michael Longo who collects debts. The most famous scene in the film is when Johnny Boy, played by Robert De Niro, tells Longo how little he cares for Longo, and therefore borrows money from him without ever paying him back.

We also know Romanus from the series The Sopranos. In it, Romanus played the role of Richard LaPenna, who has an on-again, off-again relationship with Jennifer Melfi, played by Lorraine Bracco. Romanus has also lent his voice to a number of animated films such as Wizards from 1977 and Hey Good Lookin’ from 1982. Both films were made by the legendary Ralph Bakshi.

Early life
Richard Joseph Romanus was born on February 8, 1943 in Vermont, America. He studied Philosophy and studied law for another year before deciding to train in acting under the guidance of Lee Strasberg. Strasberg is best known as a theater actor, but has also played a role in The Godfather Part II.

Romanus’ first acting roles were in the television series Mission: Impossible in The Mod Squad. His first film role was for the movie Night Chase. Shortly afterwards, he was cast by Scorsese to star in Mean Streets. That was Romanus’ breakthrough. Even though Romanus has not been acting for almost twenty years, he will be missed. Romanus was 80 years old.

