Another armed robbery at a supermarket: this time at Lambertus Zijlplein

The Albert Heijn on Lambertus Zijlplein in Nieuw-West was robbed tonight. The perpetrator threatened the staff with a stabbing weapon shortly before closing time. He made off with an unknown amount of loot. There were no injuries.

The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. After the robbery, the perpetrator fled on a black scooter. The police are in the area, including with a helicopter, looking for a suspect.

Burgernet asks you to look out for a man wearing a red jacket with a hood, black sweatpants with white stripes and black shoes.

Several supermarkets

It is certainly not the first robbery at a supermarket in recent days. On Friday there was a robbery at a Lidl branch, also in Geuzenveld, on Saturday an Albert Heijn branch on Overtoom was robbed and this morning there was a robbery at a supermarket employee in Oost.