Another attempt of Falcon Heavy – Kosmonautix.cz

After this year’s ten postponements of the USSF-52 mission, during which the Falcon Heavy is supposed to launch the X37-B mini-shuttle, it looks like we can finally wait. As already mentioned, the X37-B space shuttle is to be launched during this launch, which this time will most likely head to a higher orbit than in previous years, as due to its very low weight, even weaker rockets such as Falcon 9 or Atlas would be able to launch it V, who also carried it out in most cases. As for the side stages of the Falcon Heavy, both of them will fly for the fifth time and will attempt to land on the concrete land landing pads LZ-1 and 2. The center stage will fly for the first time and also the last time on this mission, as it is not expected to land.

Final overview:

Start time and date: December 29 at 02:07 CET

December 29 at 02:07 CET Start location: Ramp LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Ramp LC-39A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida Rocket: Falcon Heavy

Falcon Heavy Primary load: X-37B space shuttle

X-37B space shuttle Cargo weight: Not listed (last mission was 5,400 kg)

Not listed (last mission was 5,400 kg) Orbit: Unknown

Unknown Side steps: Landing attempts will be made on land areas LZ-1 and LZ-2

Landing attempts will be made on land areas LZ-1 and LZ-2 Central stage: It will be thrown away

We will start our broadcast about 15 minutes before the start, i.e. around 01:50 CET. If you’re interested in joining the chat, click on the video title in the upper left corner to take you to the YouTube page for that broadcast.

