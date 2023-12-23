Another bank will stop accepting applications for a 2% Safe Loan.

#bank #stop #accepting #applications #Safe #Loan

“The last day on which it will be possible to accept an application for a 2% Safe Loan loan will be December 29, 2023. This applies to both applications submitted directly by customers in bank branches and those submitted by mortgage intermediaries,” we read in Santander Bank Polska’s response to a question from TVN 24.

Banks are suspending applications

“Due to the exhaustion of the subsidy limit for the ‘Safe 2% loan’ planned for 2023-2024 and the resulting possible decision of Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego to suspend the acceptance of new applications by lending banks from January 8, 2024, Bank Ochrony Środowiska decided to temporarily suspend accepting new applications for ‘Safe 2% loan’ as of December 29, 2023“- explained BOŚ in mid-December.

PKO Bank Polski also informed that credit intermediaries were obliged to submit applications by December 20. “It was noted that the restriction does not apply to bank branches servicing mortgage banking and some agencies that will accept applications without changes,” TVN24 notes.

PKO BP added that bank employees still need to check the documents submitted by customers and verify them. All applications must be registered by January 7, 2024.

What’s next for Safe Credit?

In mid-December, Minister of Development Krzysztof Hetman said on TVN24 that the money for the PiS government program called Safe Credit 2% had “practically ended”. Hetman added that the new government will not allow the program to be closed from January 1, 2024.

– That is why we will come up with a proposal to continue the program. Potential borrowers can rest assured, Hetman said. He also declared that in 2024, the ministry “will launch a more comprehensive program that will affect not only the demand market, but also the supply market.” – I would like to modify it to make it open to more of our compatriots. Maybe it will be possible to make it cheaper without causing any costs to the state budget – Hetman announced.

Pursuant to the “Safe Loan” Act, it may be granted for the first apartment. Its amount cannot exceed PLN 500,000. PLN or 600 thousand PLN if the borrower runs a household together with his or her spouse or has at least one child. The own contribution cannot be higher than PLN 200,000. zloty. If there is no own contribution or incomplete contribution, you can use the BGK guarantee.

