Another case of bird flu. Veterinarians found her in a cattery in Pilsen

Veterinarians discovered an outbreak of bird flu in a small poultry farm in the village of Nebílovy in the south of Pilsen. The breeder reported the sudden death of five out of 20 hens on Friday. There was another poultry in the farm that showed symptoms of the disease. She will then be euthanized, Petr Majer told ČTK on Saturday for the press department of the State Veterinary Administration (SVS).

“As part of the on-site investigation, veterinary inspectors took samples and sent them to the State Veterinary Institute in Prague for examination. This subsequently confirmed H5N1 bird flu,” said Majer.

In the affected areas, closed zones will not be defined or extraordinary veterinary measures will be announced. One of the conditions for using this exemption given by European legislation is that the breeder does not market the poultry or its products, which means that the risk of spreading the disease from the breeding is minimal.

Nevertheless, the State Veterinary Administration appeals to poultry and bird breeders in the Czech Republic to observe the rules of biological safety and to monitor the health status of farms.

Since the beginning of this year, 11 outbreaks of bird flu have been confirmed in the Czech Republic, all in non-commercial small farms. On Friday, the veterinary administration revealed six outbreaks of bird flu. Three cases were from the Zlín Region, two in Vysočín and one in the Olomouc Region. The first case this year was recorded in southern Bohemia on Tuesday. Bird flu returned to the Czech Republic at the beginning of January after eight months.

A year ago, the largest flu outbreak in the Czech Republic was detected in the Pilsen region. Over 740,000 poultry had to be disposed of in a commercial farm in Brod nad Tichou in the Tachovsk region. According to the Czech-Moravian Poultry Union, this breed represented roughly 15 percent of all laying hens in commercial farms in the Czech Republic. The company that runs it did not resume full operations until the end of the summer holidays.