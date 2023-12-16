Another cheap Motorola on the horizon! Will it be a blockbuster like the G54?

#cheap #Motorola #horizon #blockbuster #G54

Motorola phones have long offered a great price versus performance ratio

The Moto G54 regularly appears among the best phones under five thousand crowns

The novelty appeared in the Geekbench test, it will be among the cheapest phones

Motorola has been trying hard in the last year, its portfolio covers most categories of mobile phones and in almost all cases, they are phones that deserve the attention of customers. Prim has been playing G54 in recent months, it reigns supreme in its category.

But we mustn’t forget about foldable phones either, clamshells look nice and the latest Peach Fuzz color variant that we showed you a few days ago proves it. Another cheap phone could be coming soon, what can we look forward to?

In the Geekbench test, the yet-to-be-presented device scored 911 and 2037 points respectively. The phone relied on 8 GB of RAM and, of course, already ran on the Android 14 operating system. The score achieved is a little lower than the current king of the mid-range. The combination of cores and frequencies suggests that the phone should be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which is a fairly common and logical choice for cheaper phones these days.

The question remains about its future price, the current model G54 can easily be the biggest opponent, it is simply too good. But the combination of an attractive design, a balanced range of features, a decent camera and a low price will always have a chance of success. Already in 2023, cheap phones have moved forward in a significant way, and it can be assumed that succeeding in 2024 will be harder and more complicated again. Other manufacturers are not resting on their laurels either and will be presenting their phones for the near future.

Source: gizmochina