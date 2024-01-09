Another Christmas Fair has passed, what are we left with?

#Christmas #Fair #passed #left

Craiova Christmas Fair, 2022 – 2023 edition

A new successful Christmas Market ended on Sunday, January 7, 2024, in Craiova. The urban rhythm returns to its normal pulse, drivers will swear less in traffic in the evening hours, and the residents of Craiova will be able to go out into the city center without worrying too much about parking spaces. What are we left with after the tumult of this year’s fair?

An affair?

The mayor Lia Olguţa Vasilescu says that we are left with some money in the budget, although, even if it has become a business for the mayor’s office, the fair has always had the goal of “enjoying the citizens of Craiova who can or cannot afford a trip to Vienna, Madrid, Paris, etc. , but they deserve to live in a place that is no less a holiday destination than the ones mentioned”.

Certainly the revenues from the Ho-Re-Ca field were nicely rounded off by the processions of tourists coming from all corners of the country and even from Serbia and Bulgaria to be able to give their opinion if the fair in Craiova is really as beautiful as the news got to him. And whether they left with positive opinions after their visit, or whether they turned into curmudgeons, all tourists contributed to increasing the visibility of Craiova. But is the deal really that good, in numbers? Then why doesn’t he speak much more clearly about them and the mayor’s office gives answers and statements in documents?

We detail below.

European Best Destinations, just the tip of the iceberg?

The hysteria is gone, we are left with the impressions. Of all, good and bad, we decanted a few that seemed legitimate to us and which we reproduce below, of course, also a subjective collection and which can by no means be complete, but which tries to show why it is good that it exists this Christmas market, but also what is not (yet) right.

For several years, Craiova City Hall has invested heavily in the organization of the Christmas Market to turn it into a tourist magnet. The recipe began to work and began to be applied to the Easter Market as well. What has happened in recent years is that in Romania Craiova has often started to be talked about in association with the Christmas Fair, that is, a brand has coagulated around the city. He invested in promotion and word spread. Some say that little was invested for what was earned and the money paid to European Best Destinations is still coming in, somewhere around 25,000 euros, money with which the city was able to promote itself as one of the top destinations on the continent for the Christmas period.

We do not spend “any leu” because we have a contract with the public lighting company – False

But in an enormous nebula lies the amount paid for lighting and thematic decorations. In 2022, Olguţa Vasilescu declared that the City Hall does not pay any leu, because the installations are provided by the company that deals with public lighting in Craiova, through a framework contract. A blatant error of logic – intentional or not, we don’t know anymore – because the said framework contract is not concluded for 0 lei, and the company certainly doesn’t make notices, so it takes care to include the costs of the festive lighting in the calculations .

However, when specifically asked by our colleague from ŞtiriCraiova.ro how much the new acquisitions cost, such as the installation and dismantling of all the installations and urban furniture, the people from the town hall did not provide any figures at all. They just specified the same contract with the lighting company, without talking about any value, stating in a rude way that they cannot talk about the costs for assembly and disassembly because the disassembly work has not been carried out yet. So, we have a market that the administration says it does not invest in for development, inducing the citizens that if they pay for a contract that includes several services, in fact, they are not counted.

And this is how the first and biggest shortcoming of this fair appears. The administration’s lack of transparency regarding expenses.

How much of the visibility pie was free?

Not to mention the fact that, in addition to European Best Destinations, the Craiova Christmas Fair was extensively written about in all the central press and numerous TV reports were made, and we do not yet know how many of these were for a fee and how much would have paid for them. GdS asked the City Hall about the advertising contracts with the media for the promotion of the Fair and we are waiting for an answer. It would surprise us to learn that, beyond word of mouth, that is, word-of-mouth promotion, without lei, in Romanian, everything we read in the national press was only out of generosity and genuine media interest in the subject.

Watch out, the tourists have come!

But the promotion worked and brought tourists. And, like a coin has two sides, the tourists annoyed many of the residents of Craiova, who woke up with a city full of cars and with hellish traffic in the month of December, in the evening hours.

Others enjoyed the influx of visitors and relished the opportunity to “feel like a tourist in their own city”. And some have even done it! Chic! the Sibiians who complained that the tourists were leaving for Craiova.

Craiova was the Christmas star of the Internet

The theme of the fair seems to have worked this year, many people showing themselves excited by the idea of ​​transposing the story of Crăiesa Zăpezia into the urban setting. Others did not understand what was the matter with the shards and perhaps imagined with satisfaction that they were from the broken pots in the heads of the decision-makers. Some liked the swans, some didn’t. Some appreciated the fir tree, be it plagiarism, others likened it to a rocket, recalling the mayor’s statements that he likes to move forward “like a rocket”. In any case, overall, the fair was, as they say, “instagrammable” and filled the Internet with photos from Craiova.

Craiova enjoyed, in this context, the praise of certain people known in the public space, who discovered, in addition to the fair, other things to admire and which would really deserve a separate city break.

Queue at the public toilet, electricity theft in the heart of the city

Among all the photos with lights and fir trees, there were also some with long queues at the toilet in English Park, a sign that in the coming years the administration should have the more mundane aspects in its sights and widen the spectrum of facilities offered in the perimeter the fair.

And, in addition to the toilets, the news broke right in the middle of the holidays about the houses at the fair illegally connected to the electricity grid.

What’s up with the wrigglers?

As usual, this year the “dissidents” appeared again, as a rule the critics of the service were the people from Craiova. And, although many condemn them for turning against their own city instead of being happy that it is still being talked about well, such things are understandable. Because the inhabitants of the city know too well the everyday realities, which exceed the “frontiers” of a Christmas market, and in the influx of their praises they are afraid that people forget that there is no sewage on the outskirts, that the streets in their neighborhood are submerged in mud or that here, in the county, the road infrastructure lacks fast roads and that – no matter how Craiova is compared to Vienna in terms of lights – we are light years away in terms of living standards and among the country’s codas in terms of investors.

Between pride and frustration

Therefore, the joy of the residents who, finally, hear people talking about Craiova in other contexts than a few years ago, when they were asked if people really walk around the center with swords like dogs with pretzels in their tails, is understandable. like the Americans. But the frustration of those who complain about the money thrown at the “circus” and the deception of the mass of voters with sparkles and lights is also understandable, because where there are many things to solve, the beautiful slips into the dust. And the world is divided into optimists, realists and pessimists. The mayor announced that he is preparing “a new story to make you love Craiova”. But the people of Craiova are waiting for songs and new stories that will make them love to live in Craiova. Throughout the year and in any neighborhood.

