Another downsizing has taken place, this time at Reikon Games

The Polish indie studio, known also for Ruiner, is getting rid of 80 percent of its employees, according to Kotaku’s report, so the downsizing wave continues to swell.

In Kotaku’s summary report, we can see which companies and how many employees have been affected so far by the newest and worst “trend” in the video game industry, the downsizing wave. A smaller indie studio, Reikon Games, also appears in the report.

The company in Poland has recently lost 80 percent of its employees, that is, roughly 60-70 people. Although this is dwarfed by the downsizing of Microsoft-Activision-Blizzard, in which 1,900 people lost their jobs, it is still not an insignificant number. A former quality manager posted about the incident on LinkedIn:

„My time at Reikon may have been short, but I’m incredibly grateful to have gotten to know and work with the talented people there, many of whom are just as affected by the downsizing as I am, and just as need help in these times.”

Unfortunately, there is no news as to why the studio was forced to take this step, but probably, as in most cases, the large and rapid growth, which proved to be unsustainable, may have played a key role. It is not known how this will affect the Final Form announced in 2021.