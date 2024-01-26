Another downsizing has taken place, this time at Reikon Games

#downsizing #place #time #Reikon #Games

The Polish indie studio, known also for Ruiner, is getting rid of 80 percent of its employees, according to Kotaku’s report, so the downsizing wave continues to swell.

In Kotaku’s summary report, we can see which companies and how many employees have been affected so far by the newest and worst “trend” in the video game industry, the downsizing wave. A smaller indie studio, Reikon Games, also appears in the report.

The company in Poland has recently lost 80 percent of its employees, that is, roughly 60-70 people. Although this is dwarfed by the downsizing of Microsoft-Activision-Blizzard, in which 1,900 people lost their jobs, it is still not an insignificant number. A former quality manager posted about the incident on LinkedIn:

My time at Reikon may have been short, but I’m incredibly grateful to have gotten to know and work with the talented people there, many of whom are just as affected by the downsizing as I am, and just as need help in these times.

Unfortunately, there is no news as to why the studio was forced to take this step, but probably, as in most cases, the large and rapid growth, which proved to be unsustainable, may have played a key role. It is not known how this will affect the Final Form announced in 2021.

Also Read:  Uzone - iPhone Battery Losing After iOS 17.2.1 Update? Try This Solution

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Administrator to the Intelligence Section in Police Region East
Administrator to the Intelligence Section in Police Region East
Posted on
Nicolae Ciucă wants a daily allowance of 40 euros for drivers
Nicolae Ciucă wants a daily allowance of 40 euros for drivers
Posted on
Where is Germany vs. Denmark live on free TV and live stream today?
Where is Germany vs. Denmark live on free TV and live stream today?
Posted on
Everything you want to know about The Ordinary’s pink serum
Everything you want to know about The Ordinary’s pink serum
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News