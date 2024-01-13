Another exercise in impotence from Espanyol

#exercise #impotence #Espanyol

Very little tie. No one has been able to take the three points from A Malata and Espanyol was not the first, mired in a worrying stagnation. A draw in Ferrol, the fiefdom of the surprising second-place team, is not a priori a bad result, as long as it is not the fifth consecutive day in which they do not win as happens to the blue and white. The year in the Second Division is suffocating for Espanyol, who has had four draws in a row, this time without scoring, despite the great opportunity that Pere Milla had.

Ramis’s project is progressing very slowly. Progress is minimal. During the first half, Espanyol had more possession, carried the weight of the game, controlled and looked for Cantero’s goal. It was noted that the coach opted for the three most competitive midfielders he had available, leaving Bare and Gragera on the bench. In that sense, Edu Expósito stood out as taking a step forward.

But the team has a hard time imposing itself. And that is a problem when the lead is not correct. If something stood out about Espanyol it was their aim, the talent of the forwards in the rival area but this time Pere Milla missed the clearest chance of the first half. It was very clear, to be exact.

The forward unmarked himself into space and Edu Expósito sent him a gift over the defense. Milla surpassed his marker in speed and in the area he set up Delmás and goalkeeper Ander Cantero with a masterful cut. He did the most difficult thing but when he had everything in his favor, with the entire goal for himself, Pere Milla, a little forced by the run, ended up shooting the post with his right foot. An incredible failure in the definition that makes clear the moment of low confidence of some parakeet footballers.

That contrasts with what happens with its rival. On the other bench, Cristobal Parralo (more than 250 games as a blue and white in the nineties) is making the most of a squad that sought to ensure permanence and that is rubbing shoulders with those who aspire to promotion.

Of course, what is said to threaten Pacheco, little. Only a corner that Jon García headed and that the goalkeeper caught safely.

Espanyol, bound by its name and hierarchy, always tried to move forward. Also with the changes. Jofre Carreras and Keita Baldé came in as disruptors. In a cross from Al Hilali, Jon García took the shot off Keita’s head.

But the danger of the game being tied at the end is that set pieces multiply their value. And in a corner, the locals asked Chuca for a penalty after a struggle with Pere Milla. A grown Malata also complained about the added time that the referee decreed: only two minutes. On the other hand, for Espanyol, which went from more to less, it was just resigning itself to the fact that it would not be able to end its bad streak. An exercise in helplessness. The only consolation is that direct promotion is still three points away. Although right now there is no end to the tunnel in sight.

Datasheet

Racing Ferrol, 0 – Espanyol, 0

R. Ferrol: Cantero, Delmas, Jon Garcia, David Castro, Moi Delgado, Bernal, Alex Lopez (Chuca 57), Vadillo (Nacho 57), Losada, Heber Pena (Justo 75) and Alvaro Gimenez (Sabin Merino 75).

Coach: Cristobal Parralo

Espanyol: Pacheco, Al Hilali, Sergi Gómez, Calero (Cabrera 69), Brian Oliván, Pol Lozano (Keidi Bare 85), Aguado, Edu Expósito (Jofre Carreras 69), Puado, Pere Milla (Keita Baldé 85) and Braithwaite

Coach: Luis Miguel Ramis

Campo: To Malata, El Ferrol. 7,277 spectators.

Referee: Orellana Cid (Andalusian school).

Cards: Yellows for Al Hilali, Edu Expósito, Jon García, Puado, David Castro.

Goals: There wasn’t.