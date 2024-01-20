Another fire in Russia – the burning marketplace in Chelyabinsk

#fire #Russia #burning #marketplace #Chelyabinsk

This was reported by the Telegram channel Baza, which is based on Ukrinform.

“The large market place “Europa-Asia” is on fire in Chelyabinsk… The area of ​​the fire exceeds 800 square meters. Eight fire brigades are on the scene. No information about the victims has been received yet,” the report reads.

Later, the Telegram channel Nexta specified that the area of ​​the fire had already exceeded 1,000 square meters. People are being evacuated from the marketplace.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a major fire broke out at a polyester factory in the city of Shakhty in Russia’s Rostov Region on Wednesday, which was preceded by an explosion.