Another gas station pointed out the culprits of more expensive gas cylinders – Respublika.lt

After Jozita’s checks appeared with a note stating that the ruling party had introduced the excise tax, there was public criticism as to whether it is legally possible to write such information on purchase checks. Yesterday, the State Tax Inspectorate ordered Jozita to remove entries about political parties from the checks. VMI points out that the receipt does not meet the requirements, because it does not indicate the final price of the product, and the fee mentioned in the receipt is not a product. And another gas station chain “Saurida” reported somewhat differently who to thank for gas cylinders that have become more expensive.

Sorry about the increased prices

In a letter sent to its customers, the network of gas stations informs that a new excise tax of 304.10 EUR/ton of LPG has been introduced as of this year as a result of the amendment to the excise law of the Republic of Lithuania adopted in Lithuania. “The excise tax is applied to liquefied petroleum gas used for food production, heating and meeting other essential needs,” the gas station says.

And he explains to the customers what constitutes the final price: 33 kg of gas (79 l capacity gas cylinder) 62 EUR price includes: delivery and replacement of gas – 50 EUR, newly introduced excise tax – 12 EUR. “Unfortunately, the part of the gas price charged with excise duty does not depend on suppliers or consumers, it was determined by the Ministry of the Environment of the Republic of Lithuania and its head Mr. S. Gentvil.

We regret that we are forced to raise the price due to the additional tax introduced by the Government of the Republic of Lithuania,” reads the letter to customers, which was made public by one Internet user.

When “Vakaro žinias” contacted the representatives of “Saurida”, they confirmed that they had indeed informed the customers about the changed gas price.

By the way, they had already initiated one action against politicians a little earlier. in 2015 at the end of the year, before the ban on selling alcohol at gas stations came into force, photos of the then Prime Minister Algirdas Butkevičius and members of the Seimas supporting the ban hung in “Saurida” gas stations.

Jonas Jokubauskis, the manager of Jozita gas station chain, who spoke to “Vakaro žinia” a while ago, said that such a tax will affect poor people and residents of the regions, who do not have the opportunity to connect to the gas pipe, and therefore are forced to use cylinders.

Not only those in power are to blame?

In addition, as soon as the news about the updated Jozita receipts spread, criticism poured in that not only the conservatives were to blame for the higher excise duties, because only they were mentioned in the receipt. And the conservative Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė even said that “for the law that was presented by The Ministry of the Environment, the entire Seimas voted. I don’t know why one party should take the credit here.”

It is true that not only conservatives voted, but as can be seen from the voting results, only members of the Seimas of the ruling parties supported such an excise tax. Only three representatives of the opposition supported the proposal: Silva Lengvinienė, a representative of the democrats “Vardan Lietuvos”, Orinta Leiputė, a social democrat, and Juozas Varžgalys, a “peasant”. The gas station chain “Saurida”, while informing its customers about the increased excise duty, even invites you to familiarize yourself with the voting results.