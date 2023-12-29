Another genius has left Apple. He will work with Jony Ive on an ambitious AI project – SMARTmania.cz

#genius #left #Apple #work #Jony #Ive #ambitious #project #SMARTmania.cz

The lead designer of the iPhone and Apple Watch is heading for competition

He will work with Jony Ive in the company LoveFrom

He should be working on a project related to artificial intelligence

Not so long ago, Jony Ive resigned as Apple’s chief designer. He became famous for his products all over the world and contributed significantly to the popularity of the Apple brand. Now another important designer has left Cupertino. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Tang Tan, the lead designer of iPhones and the Apple Watch, would leave the company in February. More details have now emerged which reveal that Tan is heading to LoveFrom to reunite with Ive.

An eminent designer will strengthen Jony Ive’s team

During his time at Apple, he worked on a wide range of products, including the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. He was credited with making major decisions about Apple’s most important products. As reported by Bloomberg, Tan will work with Jony Ive at LoveFrom and Sam Altman at OpenAI on a new hardware project related to artificial intelligence. This comes after The Information reported in September that Ive and Altman were in talks to collaborate on some hardware project that would include OpenAI integration.

Tan, who currently serves as vice president of product design at Apple, will lead LoveFrom’s hardware engineering for this AI hardware project. His departure from the Cupertino giants only hit the news a few weeks ago. However, it will not leave Apple until the beginning of next year. We may not see a device containing ChatGPT for several years.

Tan won’t be the only ex-Apple employee to work at Jony Ive’s design firm. More than 20 other people have joined LoveFrom. The report lists Patrick Coffman, Colin Burns and Shota Aoyagi as some of the key Apple employees who have joined LoveFrom. So it’s fairly certain that we’ll be hearing more about this company in the future.

