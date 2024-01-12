Another handheld for lovers of retro games

#handheld #lovers #retro #games

If the question arises among retro enthusiasts and really old motorcyclists, whose favorite console was which, it is easy to find out that the PlayStation was not the first, and nostalgia does not start with the end of the 1990s. We can go back a long way in time, to the time when Nintendo and Sega still dominated the market, and although the latter’s hardware proved to be weaker in many cases, the manufacturer replaced the raw power with something else, which made it a favorite of many just like some of the competitors’ devices . Such was the case with the Megadrive, which ran in America under the name Genesis, with generally weaker features in the case of multiplatform titles, but with several exclusives that made it worth snapping up the device.

A Chakana Splatterhouse 2 and 3, for example, turned out to be a great experience, and then the Golden Axe– series we haven’t even talked about yet. And all these games can soon be run as a handheld, even from the original cartridge. Of course, in 1995 Sega already appeared with the Nomad (previously there was the Game Gear) as a handheld, but Hyperkin, known for its Xbox controllers, is now taking retro handhelds to a new level, as The Mega 95 runs the original cartridge production. The machine itself will look like the Megadrive controller back in the day, only in a larger version, and inside it lies the 5-inch display, which can display both 4:3 and 16:9. Of course, with the help of the USB-Cs dock, we can throw it all on the TV to enjoy the classics in 720p. The exact release date is not yet known, nor is the price, but the machine will reportedly last for 10 hours, and since the company’s other handheld, the SupaBoy that brought the SNES to life, costs $120, you can roughly guess the expected costs. By the way, this was not the only handheld during CES, as MSI presented the new Claw A1M with an Intel processor, and Ayaneo also signed in with two Windows 11 handhelds, which can be tempting even for fans of emulators.