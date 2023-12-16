Another hostage with Romanian and Israeli citizenship has died in Gaza, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces / What the Israeli press writes

#hostage #Romanian #Israeli #citizenship #died #Gaza #Ministry #Foreign #Affairs #announces #Israeli #press #writes

A person with dual citizenship, Romanian and Israeli, held hostage in the Gaza Strip, died in captivity, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday evening. Also on Saturday, Israeli authorities announced that a 27-year-old female student taken hostage by Hamas on October 7 had died in captivity, but it was not clear if it was the same person.

Photos of those killed by Hamas at the “Supernova” festival Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg / Associated Press / Profimedia Images

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Israeli authorities informed about the death of a person with dual citizenship, Israeli and Romanian, held hostage in the Gaza Strip.

He is the third Romanian citizen taken hostage by Hamas who died in the Gaza Strip.

Currently, a person with dual citizenship, Israeli and Romanian, is still a hostage in the Gaza Strip, in a context in which “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the need to release all hostages in the Gaza Strip”.

The MAE does not specify the identity of the hostage who lost his life.

The Forum of Families of Hostages and Missing Persons also announced Saturday that 27-year-old Inbar Haiman was killed after she was kidnapped by terrorists during the October 7 attack led by Hamas, writes The Times of Israel.

Haiman was an arts student in Haifa, and on October 7 she was kidnapped by Hamas fighters from the Nova Music Festival, where terrorists killed at least 360 people and took dozens more hostage.

Inbar Haiman was a volunteer at the festival, according to her friend, Noam Alon, who has since tried to reconstruct what happened to her, writes News.ro.

Inbar texted Alon about the Hamas attack, and he told him to avoid the roads, where gunmen were slaughtering young revelers as they tried to flee in cars and on foot.

When Alon and Haiman’s family later posted her details on social media after losing contact with the young woman, they included a description of her tattoos and what she was wearing. People got in touch, recognizing Haiman and the distinctive pants she was wearing that day. Eventually, the family learned from two people who had been with Inbar that she first hid under a stage with her friends and then took shelter in a bush. These people told the family that Haiman was found by two Hamas terrorists armed with knives, who took her outside and put her on a motorcycle.

Eventually, the family and Alon received a video posted by Hamas on Telegram, showing Inbar Haiman apparently beaten, bleeding, surrounded by four men.