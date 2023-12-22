Another lawsuit over naked baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind cover | Music

#lawsuit #naked #baby #Nirvanas #Nevermind #cover #Music

The lawsuit over Nirvana’s album cover Nevermind (1991) was revived on Thursday. The band won the case last year against Spencer Elden, the man who appears naked as a baby on the cover. Eden is allowed to start a case again due to republications of the album.

Elden, now 32, sued the band in August 2021. He claimed the image was child pornography and that he was too young at the time to consent to being naked on the album cover.

Elden also stated at the court in Los Angeles that he has been bothered all his life by the fact that he was naked on the cover of Nevermind stands. He therefore demanded $150,000 in damages from the band.

The district judge concluded at the time that Elden had waited too long to be charged. But a US appeals court now says he can still sue based on Nirvana’s recent republications of the cover. This applies, for example, to a re-released version of the album Nevermind in 2021.

“This procedural setback does not change our position,” Nirvana lawyer Bert Deixler said on Thursday. “We will vigorously defend this baseless case and expect to prevail.”

Elden representatives have not yet responded.

