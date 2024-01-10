Another legendary controller returns – PCW

#legendary #controller #returns #PCW

Hyperkin, which previously resurrected two classic controllers, is not stopping.

Not many things can grow to the heart of a player like a controller that fits in a form, so it can even be particularly unpleasant when, after a generation change, we have to get used to the new design, which is less for us.

California-based Hyperkin specializes in just such cases and, of course, indefatigable nostalgics, which, in addition to its hundreds of distributed accessories, has also resurrected the well-built Duke controller of the first Xbox and the more ergonomic controller of the Xbox 360 in recent years. The company seems to have had enough of riding the retro waves, as it has now announced on the occasion of CES 2024 that it will lead the return of a third classic peripheral.

The next subject is the Controller S, which was originally packaged with the Japanese edition of the first-generation Xbox, and also with the global model after the Duke was replaced. they welcomed the change. A recurring variant in Hyperkin’s concept, the DuchesS is practically an exact copy of the original, i.e. the wired construction remains.

Click on the picture for the gallery!

In addition, modifications have also been made, in the name of which the DuchesS comes with Hall effect joysticks, USB-C and 3.5 mm jack input, as well as a dedicated sharing button. The controller is compatible with Xbox One and Series consoles, as well as Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers, so we can’t use it for our original Xbox.

However, the manufacturer warned that the design may still change, and accordingly the release date and future price are shrouded in fog.