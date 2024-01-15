Another Palestinian terrorist attack in Israel – Infostart.hu

#Palestinian #terrorist #attack #Israel #Infostart.hu

Two Palestinian men carried out a coordinated car attack on Monday in Israel, in Ra’anana, north of Tel Aviv, killing one woman and injuring 12 others, the police said.

The police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack and have arrested the two suspected perpetrators. According to the authority, both are from the West Bank city of Hebron and entered Israel illegally.

“They went to two different locations together in separate cars, carrying out the coordinated attack in parallel,” Avi Biton, the police chief of the central district, told reporters in Ra’anana, where the incident took place.

So far, no organization has come forward as the perpetrator of the attack, but it is believed to be related to it. that Israel has been at war with the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and its allies for three months.

? Here are the identities of the #PalestinianTerrorists who carried out the attack in #Londonas provided by #ShinBet: The attack was carried out by two terrorists:

1. Ahmed Zidat, 25 years old, resident of Bnei Naim/Yitir.

2. ⁠Mahmoud Zidat, 44 years old, resident of Bnei… pic.twitter.com/K1P0u7VDWY — Schulla (@Schulla007) January 15, 2024

Our photo is an illustration.