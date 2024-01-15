Another Palestinian terrorist attack in Israel – Infostart.hu

#Palestinian #terrorist #attack #Israel #Infostart.hu

Two Palestinian men carried out a coordinated car attack on Monday in Israel, in Ra’anana, north of Tel Aviv, killing one woman and injuring 12 others, the police said.

The police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack and have arrested the two suspected perpetrators. According to the authority, both are from the West Bank city of Hebron and entered Israel illegally.

“They went to two different locations together in separate cars, carrying out the coordinated attack in parallel,” Avi Biton, the police chief of the central district, told reporters in Ra’anana, where the incident took place.

So far, no organization has come forward as the perpetrator of the attack, but it is believed to be related to it. that Israel has been at war with the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and its allies for three months.

Our photo is an illustration.

Also Read:  Index - Abroad - Eurostar trains in London stopped due to an unprecedented amount of water

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

When the formatting of laws is lacking!
When the formatting of laws is lacking!
Posted on
The validity of the ITP could decrease to 6 months. The category of cars affected by the new law in 2024
The validity of the ITP could decrease to 6 months. The category of cars affected by the new law in 2024
Posted on
Live: follow V. Guimarães-Arouca here
Live: follow V. Guimarães-Arouca here
Posted on
Metz: for administrative reasons, an immediate care center prevented from setting up
Metz: for administrative reasons, an immediate care center prevented from setting up
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News