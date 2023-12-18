Another path to food self-sufficiency

Livestock sector operators explained the potential of this sector, which is often underestimated

The livestock sector also contributes to the achievement of the general policy of the State in terms of food self-sufficiency. Operators even see it as an opportunity to turn to external markets.

A cash cow, the term is only fair and appropriate to talk about the livestock sector in the Big Island which, from the top of its 15% contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, could provide leverage to achieve the goal of food self-sufficiency. For economic operators and other breeders, this is a promising vein. “The potential is enormous, to name only cattle, sheep and even goat breeding, of which several areas of the Island, particularly the south, can still serve as levers to deal with internal and external markets,” estimates Rostand Randriampilamanana, economic operator. investing in goat farming.

On Friday, he and his friends, representing livestock operators, stepped up to defend the interest, although already unanimous, of having an efficient system and ambitious challenges for breeding. Many Malagasy families depend on livestock to generate a large part of their daily income.

It contributes to 60% of the formation of household income, thus playing a significant economic role in terms of mobilizable capital, for rural and peri-urban households. And besides, it’s not just large operators or rural households who are getting into it. Individuals have even rushed into breeding, serving as a safe and sustainable piggy bank, in case of need of money. This is the case of Tahirisoa, living in a peri-urban area. “I raise around ten pigs and that allows me to meet needs if ever there is an emergency. It’s reliable insurance,” he concedes. However, from these particular cases, it is difficult to see clearly the general situation. It is at the level of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock that things happen.

New trajectories

The heads of the departments concerned have in fact already outlined paths on which the livestock sector could develop for the years to come. Economic operators in this sector also have an idea of ​​what livestock farming could offer. “Export niches have already been identified, such as neighboring islands, Africa or the Middle East, however, it is up to the State and those responsible to significantly increase production by sector of activity in this sector because, it is clear that production and consumption on a national scale are not yet keeping pace,” explains Rostand Randriampilamanana.

Indeed, compared to the world average, local consumption is very low. To increase yield, those responsible, in this case the vice ministry in charge of livestock, had announced that they wanted to increase the cattle herd and that of small ruminants.

Itamara Randriamamonjy