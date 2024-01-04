Another reason why Bucharest is not like London or Berlin. A simple measure that would relieve many of the nerves in traffic is still waiting

#reason #Bucharest #London #Berlin #simple #measure #relieve #nerves #traffic #waiting

In 2023, the Capital City Hall made about 6.7 km of single lane for public transport, according to the data provided by the municipality at the request of HotNews.ro. This facility is essential for improving the quality of public transport because when trams, buses and trolleybuses are stuck in traffic with the rest of the cars, people will choose their personal car.

Single lane bus Photo: Inquam Photos / George Calin

According to the data provided by the Capital City Hall, in 2023 lanes reserved for public transport were created on:

Bd. Dacia – 0.4 km between Viitorului Street and Calea Moșilor, only in the direction of Calea Moșilor

Calea Dorobantilor – 0.7 km (between Dorobanti square and Șoş.țefan cel Mare, only in the direction of Șoş.țefan cel Mare

Calea Floreasca – 1 km (between Şos. Ștefan cel Mare and St. George Călinescu, only in the direction of Ștefan cel Mare Street) – Lt. Av. Radu Beller str. – 0.4 km (between Av. Popa Marin str. and Dorobantsi Square, only on the direction towards Dorobantsi Square)

Bd. Aviatorilor – 1.5 km between the statue of Aviatorilor and bd.Beijing

Bd. Regele Mihai – 1 km

Kiseleff Road – 1.7 km

I also asked how many kilometers of single lane for public transport the Capital City Hall plans to make in 2024. I received a “standard” answer. “Regarding the year 2024, the number of kilometers of single lane to be built is be determined according to the budget”, the answer states.

In 2022, Bucharest had 16.15 km of single lanes for buses:

bd. Unirii – 4 km

bd.Decebal – 2.8 km

bd.Regina Elizabeth – 3 km

Calea Plevnei – 0.15 km

Independence Beach – 0.4 km

Union Square – 0.3 km

bd. C. Coposu – 0.3 km

Calea Dorobantilor – 1.2 km

bd. Mareşal Prezan – 0.5 km

bd. Iuliu Maniu – 1 km

bld. Camp road – 1 km

bd.Dacia – 1.5 km

To these is added approximately 15 km of single line for trams, used on certain segments and by buses (Pantelimon, Colentina).

How is it in London, Berlin or Madrid

Sure, compared to the roughly 16km of single bus lane in 2022, another 6.7km is progress. However, if we compare ourselves to other European capitals, we are not doing very well.

For example, in London there are about 240 km of single bus lanes. Relative to the surface, in order to have the same conditions regarding the single lanes, Bucharest should have been twice as big as it is at present.

There are 123 km of single bus lanes in Berlin. In order to travel like in Berlin, the people of Bucharest should have another 10 km of single bus lane.

Madrid, which is two and a half times the size of Bucharest, has almost 200 km of single lane for buses. Comparatively, Bucharest should have three times more kilometers of single bus lane, compared to the area.

Traffic, one of the biggest polluters

According to the studies done so far by the Capital City Hall, the National Institute of Public Health, the biggest polluters are traffic (45%) and residential heating (45% – this includes the centralized system and individual heating – stoves, boilers, other heating sources).

The main measure to reduce pollution caused by traffic is to improve public transport so that people use their personal cars less and less for city trips. Public transport can be improved by purchasing new non-polluting means of transport, setting up single lanes, setting up park&ride parking lots, improving travel speed.

A study by the National Institute of Public Health, carried out for the period 2010-2017, shows that in Bucharest there is a clear association between the increase in PM10 and PM2.5 (dust) pollution and the growing number of serious diseases affecting Bucharest residents: heart attack acute myocardial infarction, acute upper respiratory tract infections, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The document obtained by HotNews.ro shows that, if the pollution had decreased to the level assumed in 2010, the people of Bucharest would have a 4-year longer life expectancy.

“The main contributions to the total emission of PM2.5 from the air come almost equally from residential heating (45.8%) and road traffic (45.5%), the contribution of inventoried sources from the industrial sector and services being 8.5% . To the total emission of PM10 from the air, the main contribution comes from road traffic (48.4%), followed by residential heating (39.2%); the inventoried sources from the industrial and services sector bring a contribution of 11.7%”, the document states.