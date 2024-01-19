Another Russian cruise missile fell in Russia

#Russian #cruise #missile #fell #Russia

The missile reportedly went down in an attack on Ukraine, and photos of the wreckage have surfaced on social media platforms.

Despite the fact that the Kh-101 was developed back in the Soviet era, in the 1980s, it remains one of Russia’s modern air-launched cruise missiles. Derived from the Kh-55 series, the Kh-101, which carries conventional warheads (and its nuclear variant, the Kh-102), has a significantly modified exterior design that makes detection difficult by radar.

The first known operational uses of the Kh-101 were in 2015. in Syria, where they were launched from Tu-160 or Tu-95MS bombers. These missiles, which have small turboprop engines, can be used with a maximum firing range of about 2,500 kilometers.

The incident adds to a series of technical failures affecting Russia’s precision weaponry and raises questions about possible manufacturing defects or substandard components. Earlier, the malfunction resulted in the discovery of fragments of the Kalibr missile, another Russian precision-guided weapon.

The increasing number of technical failures and the missiles themselves, which have fallen on Russian territory, highlight possible problems with the manufacturing process or component quality, writes Defense Blog.