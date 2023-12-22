Another Russian heavy artillery system has been destroyed

#Russian #heavy #artillery #system #destroyed

“Awesome video of Russian 152mm self-propelled artillery 2S5 Hyacint-S being destroyed by explosion [jo] ammunition,” he wrote.

He also added that the drone footage is from the Inquisition of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade Joint Group.

The Russian-made tracked self-propelled howitzer “2S5 Hyacint-S” has been included in the military arsenal since the 20th century. mid-1960s.

It is designed to provide more firepower (compared to its predecessors) and has a 152 mm gun “2A37”, which has a firing range of 28.4 km with standard ammunition and 37 km with improved projectiles, according to the Defense Blog.

The maximum rate of fire is 5-6 rounds per minute, the vehicle can hold up to 30 rounds, and the 7.62 mm machine gun “PKT” is intended for self-defense.