Another Russian heavy artillery system has been destroyed

#Russian #heavy #artillery #system #destroyed

“Awesome video of Russian 152mm self-propelled artillery 2S5 Hyacint-S being destroyed by explosion [jo] ammunition,” he wrote.

He also added that the drone footage is from the Inquisition of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade Joint Group.

The Russian-made tracked self-propelled howitzer “2S5 Hyacint-S” has been included in the military arsenal since the 20th century. mid-1960s.

It is designed to provide more firepower (compared to its predecessors) and has a 152 mm gun “2A37”, which has a firing range of 28.4 km with standard ammunition and 37 km with improved projectiles, according to the Defense Blog.

The maximum rate of fire is 5-6 rounds per minute, the vehicle can hold up to 30 rounds, and the 7.62 mm machine gun “PKT” is intended for self-defense.

Also Read:  Putin After Finland Joins NATO: There Will Be Problems

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

BREAKING Romania signs a 328 million euro air defense contract with Rheinmetall
BREAKING Romania signs a 328 million euro air defense contract with Rheinmetall
Posted on
schedule, channel and where to watch the Club World Cup final on TV in the USA and Mexico
schedule, channel and where to watch the Club World Cup final on TV in the USA and Mexico
Posted on
The reasons why you lose your breath with excitement, your face turns red when you are embarrassed, and you get butterflies in your stomach when you fall in love have been revealed.
The reasons why you lose your breath with excitement, your face turns red when you are embarrassed, and you get butterflies in your stomach when you fall in love have been revealed.
Posted on
Latest political news, live | Feijóo affirms that Sánchez accepts that the European Commission “supervises” the renewal of the Judiciary | Spain
Latest political news, live | Feijóo affirms that Sánchez accepts that the European Commission “supervises” the renewal of the Judiciary | Spain
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News