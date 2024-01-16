Another ship was hit by a missile off the coast of Yemen

#ship #hit #missile #coast #Yemen

After the incident, the ship sailing from Israel changed its course and moved towards the port. The United Kingdom’s Maritime Safety Office (UKMTO) also reported the “incident” in the area northwest of Yemen’s Salif area, but did not provide details.

Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels have been attacking merchant ships in the Red Sea for more than three months. As a result, shipping there is partially paralyzed, many shipping companies are diverting their ships. In response to the attacks, the US and Britain carried out their first air strikes on Houthi rebel positions in Yemen last Friday.

The U.S. military, meanwhile, said it had seized Iranian-made missile parts from a ship in the Arabian Sea believed to be being shipped to Houthi rebels in Yemen. It is the first seizure of “lethal Iranian-supplied advanced conventional weapons” intended for the Houthis since attacks on merchant ships began last November. The January 11 operation also seized weapons, including “ballistic and cruise missiles.”

The Houthis launched their series of rockets and attacks in the Red Sea following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 7. The rebels say they attack ships with ties to Israel.

Also Read:  Echternach park to be restored without flood prevention plan

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Door to Reconciliation with South Korea is Tightly Closed by Kim Jong Un
The Door to Reconciliation with South Korea is Tightly Closed by Kim Jong Un
Posted on
Shell ceases operations in Nigeria after 68 years – Oil
Shell ceases operations in Nigeria after 68 years – Oil
Posted on
This is how the Apple Vision Pro becomes an entertainment device
This is how the Apple Vision Pro becomes an entertainment device
Posted on
Ejected from an ambulance, the nurse had a guardian angel on her way
Ejected from an ambulance, the nurse had a guardian angel on her way
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News