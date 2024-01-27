Another six derelict tunnels are ticking time bombs on important routes

#derelict #tunnels #ticking #time #bombs #important #routes

The problems with the tunnels came to light in December 2022. The carriageway of the Prinses Margriet tunnel in the A7 near Sneek suddenly rose, creating a dangerous situation. This also happened in 2011 at the Vlake tunnel in Zeeland. At the time, it was still seen as an isolated case.

The trigger for the problems is groundwater pressure, says Anne van der Meer. He has been following the problem from the start as spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat. “A tunnel should of course be able to withstand this, as long as it is well anchored.” Things went wrong at the Princess Magriet Tunnel due to the combination of a high groundwater level and rusted anchors. “That caused the tunnel to rise.” Because these anchors are in the ground under the tunnel floor, they cannot be inspected or maintained.

Unfortunately, the Princess Margriet Tunnel turned out not to be the only work of art – as Rijkswaterstaat calls it – in the Dutch road network that was built in this way. At least four other tunnels managed by Rijkswaterstaat potentially have the same problem, a ProRail rail tunnel and the Kiltunnel near Dordrecht (which is not owned by Rijkswaterstaat) are also suspect.

Alarm bells

In December, outgoing Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management, VVD) wrote to the House: “Although the chance is small, there may also be a risk of the foundation collapsing with these objects.” A few weeks later the chance turned out not to be so small.

Part of the road surface in the very heavily used Vollenhoven tunnel on the A28 near Zeist rose 1.2 centimeters in a week. This set off all the alarm bells and immediate action was needed.

Sandbags on the hard shoulder

Monitoring systems have been installed in all tunnels with the same construction. This makes it possible to measure with millimeter accuracy whether the tunnel is rising. “No deviations have yet been measured in the other tunnels with the same foundation construction,” says Ralph Ladestein, another spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat.

At the Vollenhoven tunnel, concrete blocks were placed on the emergency lane as ballast after the alarm bells rang. The maximum speed has been reduced to 90 kilometers per hour. This is also the case in the Princess Magriet Tunnel. During the work, which will last until the end of this year, a maximum speed of 50 km per hour is allowed. And then there is only one lane open in each direction.

Renewing the foundation, as is currently happening in Friesland, is quite drastic. The anchors that were used are being replaced by thicker and longer versions, says Van der Meer. To do the same with the other tunnels is a bridge too far for now.

Difficult to check

That is why the service can do little more than keep a close eye and keep its fingers crossed that nothing happens at the other tunnels and make plans for what can be done if things unexpectedly go wrong. The problem the service faces is that there is no technology to quickly and easily check the condition of the anchors. “You can only get to it if you cut away the concrete and road surface, which involved more than 1,100 anchors in the Prinses Magriet tunnel,” Van der Meer explains the problem.

It is not feasible to do the same with the other tunnels. About 30,000 vehicles pass through the tunnel in Friesland every day, says Van der Meer. There are already many. “But the tunnel on the A28 near Zeist is used by many people.” The road is ‘one of the busiest in our country’ and ‘a crucial link between East and West Netherlands’, according to the service.

The other vulnerable tunnels are also located in important traffic arteries. The tunnel box in the A20 at Kleinpolderplein, an important traffic junction near Rotterdam. Or the Taxandria tunnel under the A2 near Den Bosch.

Crucial connection near Dordrecht

No less crucial is the Heinenoord tunnel near Rotterdam, which is currently being renovated. Due to this work, the tunnel is regularly closed. Also complicated is the Kiltunnel, near Dordrecht. That is the only direct connection from the city to Hoeksche Waard, on the other side of the Dordtsche Kil.

And then there is the Hemtunnel, under the North Sea Canal. The tunnel is crucial for those who want to travel from Amsterdam to the rest of North Holland by train. It connects Sloterdijk station with Zaandam station.

The only other route by train from the capital to the rest of the province is with a detour via Haarlem, ProRail spokesperson Jeroen Wienen confirms. ‘Their’ Hemtunnel is also being closely monitored.

Not only via satellite, but also physically with rulers in the tunnel. “And we are using extra measuring trains,” says Wienen. It is too early to say what the consequences for train traffic would be if the tunnel were to start moving.

Working on an action plan

Rijkswaterstaat and ProRail are conducting research to draw up an action plan for each tunnel. Not only for what needs to be done when movement is detected. But also how the problem will be solved in the long term.

This requires extensive research, says the ProRail spokesperson. “What does that cost? And how long will it take? That decision has to be made, but it is too early for that now.” In any case, there is no ‘quick fix for now’, he acknowledges. RWS and ProRail want to complete the plans in the summer.

Concerns among transporters

“That obviously hinders transport enormously and we are of course not happy about that at all,” responds Elisabeth Post, director at Transport and Logistics Netherlands (TLN). “It also shows that the infrastructure in the Netherlands is simply crumbling. It is all becoming rickety and weak.”

The maintenance of infrastructure must be tackled ‘much better’ and in a more structured manner, the interest group believes. Monitoring the infrastructure is of great importance. “Because now we only find out when it is too late and we have to take drastic measures.”