Another snowstorm predicted for Saturday

#snowstorm #predicted #Saturday

(Montreal) Environment Canada warns that after a short lull, another storm could affect Quebec starting on Saturday.

Posted at 6:38 a.m.

The federal agency says this storm could be very similar to the one that hit earlier this week. It will bring large quantities of snow, strong winds and blowing snow to almost all of Quebec.

A special weather bulletin issued Thursday morning by Environment Canada indicates that snow should begin to fall Saturday night in western and southern Quebec before reaching the east during the day.

Meteorologists note that a change to rain is possible over southern areas with a chance of freezing rain as it transitions from snow to rain, as was the case earlier this week.

However, uncertainty persisted Thursday morning about the amounts of precipitation to receive. The agency nevertheless suggested evaluating the possibility of bringing forward or delaying any non-essential travel.

As for the storm that hit this week, Environment Canada reported at the end of the day, Wednesday, that the Laurentians had received between 30 and 40 centimeters of snow and Mauricie and Quebec City, 25 centimeters. It fell between 30 and 40 centimeters in Gaspésie and on the North Shore.

Snowfall was again observed Thursday morning in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

At one point Wednesday morning, some 41,000 Hydro-Québec customers were without power, but around 5:45 p.m., only 10,400 were left without power. Thursday morning, there were only about 1,650.