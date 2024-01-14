Another volcanic eruption in Iceland, the lava is only a few hundred meters from the residential buildings of Grindavík

January 14, 2024 – 11:19 a.m

The situation on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland has not calmed down since the eruption on December 18. The surface in the vicinity of the Blue Lagoon, Svartsengi, was constantly rising, and although no noticeable earthquakes occurred, experts constantly warned that another volcanic eruption could start at any time. Due to the apparent calm, however, the pressure was great, the Blue Lagoon was reopened and many of the residents of Grindavík were able to return to their homes.

By Saturday, the level of the surface rise was already much higher than that experienced in previous months, and this was already very ominous. The evacuation of Grindavík was ordered on Saturday night, it would have started on Sunday morning. The specialists who continuously monitor the direct signals have already sensed something. At 3 a.m. on Sunday, people in the settlement were woken up by sirens and emergency text messages when a strong earthquake swarm started, similar to the one on November 10 (the strongest earthquake had a magnitude of 3.5). About 90 houses were occupied at the time and were quickly evacuated.

The volcanic eruption started a few hours later, at 7:57 local time, south-southeast of Hagafell, closer to Grindavík than the previous eruption, approx. 1.5-2 kilometers away. In the first ten minutes, the rift had already widened and was already more than a kilometer long. The volcanic eruption began similarly to the one in December. A curtain of lava has erupted and fast-flowing lava is spreading, but the intensity of the eruption was less than in the last case. At the same time, the location is more dangerous: a lava flow is moving towards Grindavík and has already cut through the earth rampart built in recent weeks. On Sunday morning, more than an hour after the eruption, the lava flow is only 450 meters from the residential buildings of Grindavík.

The author is a geologist-volcanologist, corresponding member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, university professor, institute director (ELTE TTK Institute of Geography and Earth Sciences, Rock and Geochemistry Department), research group leader (HUN-REN-ELTE Volcanological Research Group), author of the Tűzhányó Blog.

