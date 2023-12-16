Another wave of bans in Dota 2

#wave #bans #Dota

Valve is cracking down on cheaters and unsportsmanlike players again in the latest update, Frostivus 2023, within the framework of which the bad bones can expect a really special gift. Spoiler: this is not going to be easy!

Earlier this year, Valve announced that more than 40,000 cheaters had been banned from the game, and in September this number was increased by another 90,000 smurf accounts. Now the Frostivus 2023 update also adds a couple of 10,000 smurf accounts to the banlist, not by any means.

Those who were added to the company’s “bad bone list” could find a special package in their arsenal, the Frostivus bundle. It’s not exactly the best Christmas gift, as the package contains a highly toxic piece of coal, which can not only mean bad points for the cheaters, but can even ban the smurf children and their main account.

Rémapó not only brought a wave of bans with the update, but also several bug fixes, such as solving animation problems or HUD fixes, but you can find the full list in the game’s official blog post.