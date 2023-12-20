Another World Cup?! Anything is possible for GOAL50 winner Lionel Messi: the miracle worker continues to defy logic with Argentina and Inter Miami

#World #Cup #GOAL50 #winner #Lionel #Messi #miracle #worker #continues #defy #logic #Argentina #Inter #Miami

Even at 36 years old, No. 10 is still the best player in the world, meaning he could still participate in a sixth World Cup.

Lionel Messi was “counting the days” until the start of the 2022 World Cup. He was very excited, but also nervous. Argentina were on a 36-game unbeaten streak, but that only intensified the pressure on the newly crowned Copa América champions and their captain, who admitted on the eve of the tournament: “We are a little scared because we want everything to go well.” . “.

But the truth is that Messi needed everything to go well. His World Cup legacy was at stake. Of course, he had lifted the Ballon d’Or in the 2014 tournament in Brazil, but it was a victory that he soon learned after the frustrating loss in the final to Germany.

Messi’s inability to deliver in football’s biggest match was used as a stick with which to undermine his claim to the title of greatest of all time, evidence that he could not be considered in the same class as Diego Maradona or Pelé. .