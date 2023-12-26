ANS list cannot be used to justify denial of treatment

#ANS #list #justify #denial #treatment

Right to health

The purpose of the health plan contract is to provide coverage for the treatment of certain pathologies, so a simple clause cannot prevent the provision of services, as any restriction may violate articles 47 and 54 of the Consumer Protection Code.

This was the understanding of judge Rafael Lopes Lorenzoni, of the 2nd Civil Court of Unaí (MG), to determine that a health plan authorizes the supply of the drug Abemaciclib 150mg to a cancer patient.

According to the decision, the author must receive a sufficient amount of the medication every 12 hours, for 24 months, as prescribed by a doctor, under penalty of a daily fine of R$2,000, up to a limit of R$60,000.

In the process, the author states that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, having had a valid contract with the health plan since January 29, 2018. She used several lines of therapy to control the disease. After carrying out tests, the doctor prescribed hormone therapy treatment for a period of 60 months, plus a cyclin inhibitor for 24 months.

The plan refused to provide the treatment on the grounds that the medicine is not included in the ANS List of Procedures and Events.

When analyzing the case, the judge explained that the ANS list of procedures is a basic reference for private health care plans contracted from January 1, 1999, and is therefore not exhaustive.

“In EREsp 1886929 and EREsp 1889704, the STJ defined that the ANS list is exhaustive, however, in a relativized way. The hermeneutics was based on the assumption that the ANS should consider the actions of prevention and recovery, maintenance and physical, mental and psychological rehabilitation of the patient, notably the specifications of hospitalized patients (Hospital Plan coverage), according to article 19, IV, b, of the RN No. 465 OF FEBRUARY 24, 2021”, wrote the magistrate.

“In this way, as this is an unfolding of the patient’s own health urgency, in severe cases of Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Grade: 2, I understand that it is necessary to provide the medicine that has proven to be effective.”

The author of the action was represented by the firm Aline Vasconcelos Law Firm.

Click here to read the decision

Process 5006744-08.2023.8.13.0704