ANS suspends the sale of 18 agreements. See what they are

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) ordered the suspension of the sale of 18 health plans from three operators due to the high number of user complaints registered in the third quarter of 2023. This Thursday, the regulatory body released the list of plans with commercialization temporarily prohibited, 14 of which are from Unimed-Rio (see list below)

According to ANS, 61,369 complaints were registered in the period between July and September, especially regarding assistance coverage. The sales ban comes into effect on the 29th. In total, these companies currently have 183,690 beneficiaries, but service to them remains unchanged.

The plans will only be able to be sold again to new customers if the operators show an improvement in monitoring results.

In addition to the suspensions, ANS also released the list of previously suspended plans that may be re-marketed. In this cycle, 27 plans from nine operators will be released for sale.

“The main objective of suspending plans is consumer protection. With it, ANS prevents more people from joining a plan that is not serving its users satisfactorily. In the following quarter, the plans need to present improvements in the service provided to their beneficiaries and reduce their complaint rates in order to be commercialized again”, explains the director of Standards and Product Qualification at ANS, Alexandre Fioranelli.

Unimed-Rio reported that “the temporary suspension of products has no impact on customer service.” The operator says it “has been working to normalize the situation.”

See suspended plans

UNIMED-RIO

UNIMED ALFA

UNIPART ALFA

UNIMED PERSONAL COLLECTIVE ROOM

UNIMED BETA 2

UNIMED PERSONAL COLLECTIVE ROOM 2 PPE

UNIMED ALFA 2 PPE

UNIMED BETA 2 PPE

UNIMED DELTA 2 PPE

UNIMED DELTA 2

UNIMED PERSONAL COLLECTIVE ROOM 2

UNIMED ALFA 2

UNIMED DELTA 2

UNIMED BETA 2 REGIONAL

UNIMED ALFA 2 AD

Federation of Cooperative Medical Work Societies Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Pará, Rondônia and Roraima.

COLLECTIVE UNIVIDA BY MEMBERSHIP – APARTMENT

BUSINESS UNIVIDA III – NURSING

UNIVIDA COLLECTIVE BY MEMBERSHIP II – NURSING

Santa Rita Health System

