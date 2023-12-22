Anschober: “We were poorly prepared at the beginning of the pandemic”

#Anschober #poorly #prepared #beginning #pandemic

On Thursday, the ÖVP-Green government presented a final report on the assessment of the measures taken during the pandemic – from lockdowns to school closures. Yesterday evening, the former Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) commented on this in the ZIB2. The biggest problem was that “like everyone in Europe, we were poorly prepared at the beginning,” even though experts had been warning about a pandemic for several years.

In the first phase, politicians reacted well, said Anschober. The aim was to save as many lives as possible: “That worked well in the first phase.” Cooperation in the coalition and with the opposition also worked well.

Former Health Minister Anschober on the CoV processing

“FPÖ left first”

Things became more difficult with the second wave in autumn 2020. The parties have become more politicized again. Anschober: “The FPÖ left first and hoped to stir up the mood among those opposing the measures. This has also made coordination within the government more difficult.”

The former health minister was relieved that the pandemic was being dealt with. The debate about the measures was left to the opponents of these steps for too long. His resignation as Health Minister in the middle of the pandemic was the right decision: “I no longer had the strength to do this job with full enthusiasm. But I would have loved to have continued.”