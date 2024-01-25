Answer Key for Class 7 Middle School Science Pages 167-168: Why is the Sun the Center of the Solar System?

#Answer #Key #Class #Middle #School #Science #Pages #Sun #Center #Solar #System

TRIBUNNEWSMAKER.COM – SMP 7th grade science answer key pages 167 and 168 Semester 2: Why is the Sun the center of the Solar System?

Check out the discussion in this article, there are 10 questions along with answer keys.

In full, answer the following questions correctly.

Question

1. Explain the composition of the Solar System.

Answer: The solar system is a collection of celestial bodies consisting of the sun as the center of the solar system. Planets, comets, meteoroids and asteroids that revolve around the sun.

2. Why is the Sun the center of the Solar System? Explain.

Answer: The sun is called the center of the solar system because it has a high gravitational force. This causes the sun to be surrounded by planets and celestial bodies.

3. Where does solar energy come from?

Answer: According to scientists, solar energy is obtained from nuclear fusion reactions that occur in its core. The sun’s core has a temperature of around 1.5 X 107 degrees C which is sufficient to maintain thermonuclear fusion which functions as a source of solar energy.

4. Explain the difference between outer planets and inner planets.

Answer: The differences between inner planets and outer planets are:

Planets in :

– located close to the sun

