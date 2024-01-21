Answered the eternal question: so what is the average length?

#Answered #eternal #question #average #length

Social media can educate people in many ways, and it can also help break down stigmas and correct misconceptions. Thanks to one doctor, she has now also revealed her average penis size.

Dr. Jen Caudle has become a social media sensation after sharing her health knowledge and helpful tips on TikTok. The doctor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has found success on the platform with her videos, with one in particular standing out.

Last August, Dr. Caudle answered a question many people have, but few would probably admit to wondering – what is the average penis length? The video has recently resurfaced as it has garnered over 1.4 million views. views, and her answer shocked some, according to mirror.co.uk.

Revealed what the average penis size is

Dr. Caudle posted a video discussing the average length to remove some of the expectations and pressure men feel when it comes to their penis size. Despite what many believe, the average penis length is much smaller than most would assume.

According to Dr. Caudle, the average penis size is 9.17 centimeters. But when things start to heat up, she explained that the average erect penis size is 13.13 centimeters.

The family doctor said it is important to talk about this topic, which many may find uncomfortable or unpleasant. She explained that talking about these things can help remove some of the societal pressures that all people feel.

“As a family doctor, I talk about many things. It’s important to talk about the penis, the vagina, all kinds of things, so I want to give some knowledge about what the actual average size that penises usually reach is.

One of the reasons is that I think most people think that the average penis size is much longer and larger than it actually is. Second, there’s a lot of societal pressure to be a certain size, for both men and women, and I’m not a fan of that.

So I want to share some facts that I hope will help clarify what the average size really is. The bigger message here is to know that you are fine just the way you are, which is the main message I am trying to convey with this video.

You are fine and the societal pressure we put on ourselves thanks to the internet or television to be bigger and better is wrong. The most important thing is you,” she said.

Dr. Caudle said the average penis length is actually shorter than many people think. She emphasized her idea of ​​self-love, reminding people that they should focus on who they are as a person.

She also added that size doesn’t necessarily affect enjoyment. At the end of the video, she said: “Know that you are enough and understand that penis size does not necessarily determine pleasure between partners.”