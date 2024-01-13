Answers on long covid in 2024?

And again, this research is mainly carried out in the Northern countries. In the South, a recent report from the magazine noted Natureinterest in long covid is still absent.

Disparate symptoms

Last April, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control in the United States (CDC), more than 11% of adults who had been diagnosed with covid subsequently had symptoms for at least three months.

And for half of them, according to Canadian data, for more than a year. The symptoms in question, numerous and disparate, range from migraines to cognitive problems, including breathing difficulties and extreme fatigue.

Economic impact

In addition to having an impact on the physical and mental health of these people, these symptoms which extend over time have an economic impact, in terms of absenteeism from work.

It is even worse for countries that do not have the means to monitor patients, as long-term covid can therefore take a long time to be diagnosed – even assuming that it is.

