Anthony Hopkins (86) wants to continue working for a few more years: ‘Keeps me alive’ | Backbiting

Anthony Hopkins (86) wants to continue working for a few more years: 'Keeps me alive'

By our entertainment editors

Jan 19, 2024 at 12:04 pm

Anthony Hopkins would like to continue working for a few more years. The 86-year-old actor is in good health and thinks acting keeps him alive.

“If I still have it in me to work for a few more years, I will. So my work keeps me alive. I love my work. I love being an actor.”

According to Hopkins, he is in good health. “I just had a medical check.” Working is also good for him, he says. “I love the process of preparing for a role. It keeps my brain active.”

The multiple Oscar winner understands that it is not self-evident to still work at his age. He is therefore not picky about the roles he accepts. “I’ll take anything,” Hopkins jokes.

In 1991, Hopkins won his first Oscar for the role of Hannibal Lecter The Silence of the Lambs. In 2020, he won his second Oscar for his leading role in the film The Father.

In 2003, Hopkins married actress Stella Arroyave, with whom he is still together. Hopkins was married twice before and has a daughter from his first marriage.

