Anthony Joshua-Otto Wallin, Deontay Wilder-Joseph Parker boxing live results and analysis

  • Mike Coppinger

  • Nick Parkinson

    Close

    Nick Parkinson

      •Reports on boxing for ESPN.co.uk, as well as several national newspapers
      •Has been reporting on British boxing for over 15 years
      •Appears on BoxNation’s Boxing Matters show

Dec 24, 2023, 09:00 AM

A full day of fights headlined by Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker will take place Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (11 a.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view).

Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs), a former unified heavyweight champion, is fighting for the third time this year. He has earned two consecutive victories — over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius — following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs) gave Tyson Fury a tough fight in 2019 but lost a unanimous decision, the only loss of his career. He has won six consecutive fights since, including an impressive decision victory over Murat Gassiev back in September.

Saturday, 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV: Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker

In the co-main event, Wilder will fight for the first time this year against Parker in a battle of former heavyweight champions.

Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), the former WBC titleholder, last fought in October 2022, a first-round KO victory over Helenius. That’s the only round Wilder has fought since his loss to Fury in their trilogy match in October 2021.

Parker (33-3, 23 KOs) won the WBO title in 2016, and after two defenses, he lost it to Joshua in 2018. He has won two of his past three fights by stoppage.

Also on the card, Dmitry Bivol successfully defended his WBA light heavyweight title against Lyndon Arthur picking up a unanimous decision win, and Daniel Dubois beat Jarrell Miller via 10th-round TKO to get back in the win column.

Stay here for fight updates, results and round-by-round analysis from Mike Coppinger and Nick Parkinson.

