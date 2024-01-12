Anti-government protests: We want to live here, people tell the government

Spišská Nová Ves joined the protesting cities on December 19. This time, the participants of the protest are also gathering at the Town Hall Square in front of the theater.

“We want to give space to ‘people from the people’ to perform, actors, students, seniors, active citizens who will impress with their life story, that is, non-politicians,” said activist Juraj Baláž, co-organizer of the protest, before the start of the rally.

“It is important that these are people who do not divide, but, on the contrary, unite. For us, it is of primary importance that the protest be decent, that we express our decisive civic stance, that people come to the square again,” he added.

High school student Benjamín Gábor, Spiš Theater actor Miki Macala, activist Miroslav Uhrín, actor Milo Kráľ and pensioner with an interesting life story Katarína Bajkayová will address the gathering. Actor Peter Čižmár will once again take on the role of moderator. František Szabó will be the musical guest of the evening. (Corsair)

