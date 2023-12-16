Antibiotic resistance is becoming a concern

The international symposium on well-being and health ended yesterday

The misuse of antibiotics is dangerous for health. The use of these medications must be prescribed by doctors to avoid antibiotic resistance.

Doctors have repeatedly warned of the danger of antibiotic resistance. Yesterday, as part of the 2nd edition of the international Well-being and Health symposium held at the National Center for Pharmaceutical Research Applications (CNARP), health professionals once again discussed it. The situation has even become worrying over the years.

“There were bacteria that were resistant to antibiotics, but which could previously be treated with certain antibiotics. Nowadays, there are more contagious and deadly bacteria that have become resistant to any drug. When this case arises, there is nothing more to do, because no treatment acts on the bacteria. We are waiting for death,” explains Dr. Malalanandrianina Rakotoarisoa, medical biologist.

Résistance

Some medications for the treatment of respiratory and urinary infections, and other medications for the treatment of malaria, were cited as becoming less and less effective during this event. Renée Ratovo, daughter of a victim of this drug resistance, says that her father, a septuagenarian, hospitalized for acute respiratory infections, had to carry out an antibiogram test to assess the sensitivity of a bacteria to antibiotics.

“He was given very strong antibiotics, but this did not improve his health. The result of this test revealed that most of the bacteria in his body had become unresponsive to several medications. My father used to take antibiotics when he wasn’t feeling well. We didn’t know that this would have repercussions on his health later,” she says.

This phenomenon of resistance is accelerating, following the abusive or excessive use of antibiotics, or poor infection prevention and control practices. “To avoid drug resistance, self-medication should be avoided, especially when taking antibiotics. Always consult a doctor. The antibiogram examination is also recommended,” says an infectious diseases specialist.

Miangalya Ralitera