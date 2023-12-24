Antiwar Figures’ Steps Against Putin in the Elections Were Stunned by 100 Mistakes

#Antiwar #Figures #Steps #Putin #Elections #Stunned #Mistakes

The Russian election commission has banned former TV journalist Yekaterina Duntsova from running in the 2024 presidential election. Duntsova’s move to become an opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin was thwarted by 100 errors in her registration form.

Reported BBC, Sunday (24/12/2023), Duntsova is an independent politician who wants to run for President of Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Russia’s election commission later unanimously rejected Duntsova’s candidacy.

The rejection came three days after Duntsova registered. Russia’s election commission said there were 100 ‘errors’ on the form.

Duntsova said she would appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. The presidential election, to be held in March 2024, is the first presidential election in Russia since Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The head of Russia’s election commission, Ella Pamfilova, said Duntsova would not be allowed to advance to the next stage, namely collecting thousands of signatures of her supporters. He asked Duntsova to take this as an experience.

“You are a young woman, you have everything in front of you. Any disadvantage can always be turned into a plus. Any experience is still an experience,” Pamfilova told Duntsova after the decision.

Duntsova has declared herself to be running as a presidential candidate since last November. At the time, he said ‘Any sane person taking this step would be afraid – but fear must not win’.

Duntsova is known to be very vocal about her plans to campaign to end the war in Ukraine and free political prisoners. He was also quick to respond after the commission’s decision.

“We will appeal to the Supreme Court, as this decision has no legal basis,” read a message on his Telegram channel.

Moscow has sidelined opposition figures for years, and President Putin is expected to win in March 2024. The Kremlin claims Putin has the sincere support of Russians.

Apart from Duntsova, there is also a pro-war nationalist blogger named Igor Girkin (52) who wants to challenge Putin in the elections which he considers fake. Girkin continues to strongly criticize Russia’s military strategy in Ukraine.

