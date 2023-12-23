Antonela Roccuzzo and the Barbie bikini with which she showed off her toned figure with Messi

#Antonela #Roccuzzo #Barbie #bikini #showed #toned #figure #Messi

Businesswoman Antonela Roccuzzo lit up Instagram by sharing a selfie in which she showed herself in a swimsuit, during her vacation with Lionel Messi.

Messi’s wife wore a neon pink bikini, Barbie style, with laces at the waist, and a plunging neckline top, to show off her toned figure.

Antonela combined her outfit with dark glasses, while her hair was styled in a low ponytail.

The Argentine socialite took the photo in a mirror and in the background the Inter Miami soccer player could also be seen.

“Veranito mode on,” the influencer wrote when sharing the story with her more than 38 million followers on Instagram.

In the photo shared by businesswoman Antonela Roccuzzo, it can be seen that she and her husband were ready to cool off in the pool.

While temperatures in the United States drop due to winter, the couple arrived in Argentina to enjoy the summer heat and spend the end of year holidays with their family.

The couple is not only visiting their native Rosario for the Christmas holidays, they also traveled to attend Carla Roccuzzo’s wedding.

Antonela Roccuzzo’s younger sister will marry this weekend with Derek Piolo, a surgeon, like Carla.