Antonela Roccuzzo shared a photo and the soccer shorts of an Argentine team worn by Mateo Messi sparked comments

Mateo Messi, with the red Newell’s shorts and a The Simpsons t-shirt

While waiting to return to Miami to rediscover football at Inter, Lionel Messi is enjoying his last days of vacation in Rosario, where he spent the holidays with his family as usual. In one of the activities they carried out this week, Antonela Roccuzzo visited a school located in the town of Funes, near the private neighborhood where they reside every time they travel to Argentina. Accompanied by her two youngest children, a detail caught attention on social networks.

Mateo Messi, noted as the most unruly of Lionel’s children, wore red shorts from Newell’s and caused a stir among the leper followers who did not miss the opportunity to mention the detail in Antonela’s post. The wife of the captain of the National Team shared an image with the youngest, Ciro, who was wearing a light blue Argentina training shirt, but then another in which Mateo was on his back with other children and a video where he is seen playing.

“Antonela Roccuzzo visited Montessori Cocoon and learned about the Forest Shelter that we installed in the institution’s playground. It continues to fill us with pride that they have chosen us for the transformation of this space”, was the comment with which the Messis were received on social networks by this school that has a space aimed at children from 0 to 12 years old and provides education based on fidelity to the method and legacy of Dr. María Montessori. “Respond to the mission of educating, accompanying the formation of human beings in and for life, understanding school as a space to experience plurality and participation,” are some of the mottos.

Antonela Roccuzzo on vacation with her children in Rosario

This is not the first time that one of Messi’s children appears on the networks with some Newell’s clothing, since since Thiago was a baby they began to show signs of his father’s heritage. In fact, both the eldest son and Mateo, a few years ago, wore the red and black shirt during a summer vacation in Rosario when he was younger. And Antonela herself, who is also a fan of the Parque Independencia team, went to the official store located in the stadium to buy merchandising for the team of which Leo is a fan.

In the midst of the uncertainty over the possible return of Ángel Di María to Rosario Central in the middle of the year after the end of his contract at Benfica in Portugal, Newell’s fans also ignite their share of enthusiasm for the idea of ​​one day seeing Lionel Messi with the shirt of his loves. For now, on February 15 there will be a friendly between Lepra and Inter Miami in the United States. It will be one of the last tests of the team led by Tata Martino before starting MLS 2024.

From Newell’s they try to maintain a bond with Messi so that in the future he decides to wear the red and black shirt. A few weeks ago, work began on the Coloso Marcelo Bielsa to create a new stand to bring the capacity of its stadium to 49,000 spectators, which will make it the fourth largest in the country behind River (84,567), Boca ( 54,000) and Vélez (49,540), considering only those who belong to the clubs. The leadership confirmed that they will seek to have Inter Miami play a friendly in Rosario as a reciprocity agreement for next month’s exhibition and also the brand new stands could bear Lionel’s name.

OTHER PHOTOS OF MESSI’S CHILDREN WITH THE NEWELL’S T-SHIRT

Mateo Messi, with the Newell’s shirt on another family vacation in RosarioNewell’s made Thiago Messi a member since his birthThe Newell’s shirt that the club gave him when Thiago was bornThiago, with a pacifier and Leprosy sweater with his father, LionelThiago Messi with his cousin on a vacation spent in RosarioAnto Roccuzzo’s kiss to Thiago, wearing the red and black Antonela, shopping at the official Newell’s store; Thiago, thumbs up with the leprous shirt