Antonela Rocuzzo and the exclusive Christmas of the Messi family

Antonela Roccuzzo In general, he shows through his social networks the particularities of the life of the Messi family and on this occasion he showed some of the exclusive packages he received and not only that, but also He gave a glimpse of the personalized tree that the Messis have. But in addition to telling what his days will be like in Rosario where they will spend the holidays, he decided to anticipate December 25 and decided to open some of the luxurious gifts he received. He received a box from Tiffany & Co., a brand with which he works and with which he recently visited New York, and which contained a scarf with the jewelry company’s initial. “Dear Antonela, at this time we wish you happy holidays and may all your dreams come true. We hope to continue sharing many moments together,” the card said.

Again in a commercial tone Antonela opened another of the gifts she had. The sports brand Alo sent her an advent calendar with 24 gifts that delighted her followers on social networks. And as if she were not enough, Messi’s wife You will also enjoy some exclusive products for Guerlain hair. Antonela decided to display them in the precise place where the gifts are opened, next to the tree and show this year’s Christmas decoration in detail.

Messi with his mind on the new season

The first complete season of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer starts on February 21 at home against Real Salt Lake in a matchup three days before other opening matches, and the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner could miss at least six matches with the Argentina national team. The regular season ends with 14 games on October 19; The only team in the 29-team league not playing that day is Toronto, which ends Oct. 5 at home against Miami.