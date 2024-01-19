Antoni and Vlada from “Casa iubirii” became parents

#Antoni #Vlada #Casa #iubirii #parents

Two “House of Love” contestants have become parents. Another participant gave them a chance and gave them a befitting wish. Everything was found out on Tik Tok.

Antoni and Vlada surprised their fans after the grand finale of the second season of the show “House of Love”, Kanal D. At one point, the two wanted to break up, but now they decided to give themselves another chance and move together.

Antoni and Vlada became parents

The two broke up at the end of the show, but realized when they got home that they couldn’t stay away from each other. Antoni and Vlada also announced that they became parents. The news of the new member of their family was made public in a live on TikTok, representing a new stage in their life as a couple.

Two “House of Love” contestants have become parents. Another participant gave him the goal. Photo source Tik Tok

The two became the parents of a kitten, which they often post on the Internet and which they take care of at every opportunity. Initially, fans thought Vlada was pregnant, but found out she just got a pet. They were congratulated by another participant in the “House of Love”, Laurentiu.

Laurentiu from “Casa iubirii” congratulated them

“Laurentiu: Did you get a cat? Girl or boy?

Vlada: Boy.

Laurentiu: Boy? Congratulations.

Laurentiu: How long does he have?

Vlada: 7 weeks,” Vlada revealed on live on Tik Tok.

Antoni and Vlada reconciled after the final

In another live on TikTok, Antoni announced that he and Vlada had reconciled and that they had moved together to Bucharest. The former contestant said he realized he didn’t want to lose Vlada.

Two “House of Love” contestants have become parents. Another participant gave him the goal. Photo source Youtube

“We are together, we moved to Bucharest together. First I moved and then she came too. We are here for you, we are here to be able to continue, despite the end of our journey in the house, to be able to relive at least a little of the beautiful moments that we lived in the house. Let’s be able to give you what we feel. The world can say now: ‘How did you manage? How did you reconcile?’. We realized that we had very strong feelings for each other and it was a shame not to give another chance”, said Antoni, in a live on TikTok.