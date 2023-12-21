António Gaspar Dias resigns as president of Penafiel – Penafiel

#António #Gaspar #Dias #resigns #president #Penafiel #Penafiel

Leader will be part of the list of PSD deputies for the Porto district in the legislative elections

• Photo: Ricardo Almeida

António Gaspar Dias, president of Penafiel, confirmed the Recordhaving resigned from his position, then being nominated by the PSD Political Committee to be on the list of deputies for the Porto district.

“Even though I don’t know what place on the list I will occupy or even if I will be elected on March 10th, I understand that Penafiel cannot remain suspended and waiting for that day”, said the leader, speaking to ‘Jornal Imediato’, explaining the decision: “I don’t want to mix my role at Futebol Clube de Penafiel as a manager with my more active role in politics.”

Penafiel is now entering the electoral period, with voting scheduled for January 19th, with candidate lists having to be delivered by 5:30 pm on the 4th.

António Gaspar Dias thus leaves the presidency of the club, which he had led since 2013, and of SAD, returning to politics, after having already been President of the Parish Council of Galegos, in Penafiel. By Pedro Alves

