António Horta Osório and Warburg Pincus fund offer 6 billion for Altice assets

#António #Horta #Osório #Warburg #Pincus #fund #offer #billion #Altice #assets

The news was spread by the FT. Private equity fund Warburg Pincus joins António Horta-Osório in a €6 billion bid for Altice Portugal’s telecommunications assets. Non-binding proposals continue to arrive and the deadline is now until January.

Private equity fund Warburg Pincus joins António Horta-Osório in a €6 billion bid for Altice Portugal’s telecommunications assets, according to the Financial Times.

The British newspaper says that the Warburg Pincus fund joined former Credit Suisse president António Horta-Osório in a bid worth more than 6 billion euros for Altice’s Portuguese telecommunications assets, and cites people familiar with the matter.

Horta-Osório, former executive chairman of Lloyds Banking Group, who left Credit Suisse last year after losing the support of the board of directors following violations of coronavirus quarantine rules, is a consultant to Warburg on this operation.

Apparently this is one of three private equity funds that are in the race to buy Altice Portugal, writes the FT.

The 59-year-old Portuguese manager took on consultancy roles at the Italian credit institution Mediobanca and the private equity firm Cerberus, but has remained discreet.

António Horta Osório could play a role in the deal if it is completed, writes the FT.

The Portuguese banker led Santander’s Portuguese business in the early 2000s, when Portugal Telecom, later acquired by Altice, was a major client, according to the FT.

Altice is receiving offers for its telecommunications business in Portugal until the beginning of January, having received interest from several sector players and private equity funds, including the North American group Apollo, according to people familiar with the deal. subject to the FT.

Also Read:  Supermarket products scrutinized closely

The non-binding proposals for the purchase of the owner of MEO continue to arrive and may continue to arrive until the beginning of January, according to the news.

Horta-Osório, Warburg, Altice and Apollo declined to comment to the FT.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Weather for 2 weeks: Heavy snow warning until the 23rd, severe cold continues, New Year’s holidays will be unseasonably warm (weather forecaster Tomoko Kubo December 21, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
Weather for 2 weeks: Heavy snow warning until the 23rd, severe cold continues, New Year’s holidays will be unseasonably warm (weather forecaster Tomoko Kubo December 21, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
Posted on
USA: North Korea delivered more than a thousand containers with ammunition to Russia
USA: North Korea delivered more than a thousand containers with ammunition to Russia
Posted on
EUGENIO RANIRIHARINOSY – “Playing padel is not within everyone’s reach”
EUGENIO RANIRIHARINOSY – “Playing padel is not within everyone’s reach”
Posted on
More disruptions, a lot of complaints: many signals on the track are red | Domestic
More disruptions, a lot of complaints: many signals on the track are red | Domestic
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News