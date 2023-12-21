António Horta Osório and Warburg Pincus fund offer 6 billion for Altice assets

#António #Horta #Osório #Warburg #Pincus #fund #offer #billion #Altice #assets

The news was spread by the FT. Private equity fund Warburg Pincus joins António Horta-Osório in a €6 billion bid for Altice Portugal's telecommunications assets. Non-binding proposals continue to arrive and the deadline is now until January.

Private equity fund Warburg Pincus joins António Horta-Osório in a €6 billion bid for Altice Portugal’s telecommunications assets, according to the Financial Times.

The British newspaper says that the Warburg Pincus fund joined former Credit Suisse president António Horta-Osório in a bid worth more than 6 billion euros for Altice’s Portuguese telecommunications assets, and cites people familiar with the matter.

Horta-Osório, former executive chairman of Lloyds Banking Group, who left Credit Suisse last year after losing the support of the board of directors following violations of coronavirus quarantine rules, is a consultant to Warburg on this operation.

Apparently this is one of three private equity funds that are in the race to buy Altice Portugal, writes the FT.

The 59-year-old Portuguese manager took on consultancy roles at the Italian credit institution Mediobanca and the private equity firm Cerberus, but has remained discreet.

António Horta Osório could play a role in the deal if it is completed, writes the FT.

The Portuguese banker led Santander’s Portuguese business in the early 2000s, when Portugal Telecom, later acquired by Altice, was a major client, according to the FT.

Altice is receiving offers for its telecommunications business in Portugal until the beginning of January, having received interest from several sector players and private equity funds, including the North American group Apollo, according to people familiar with the deal. subject to the FT.

The non-binding proposals for the purchase of the owner of MEO continue to arrive and may continue to arrive until the beginning of January, according to the news.

Horta-Osório, Warburg, Altice and Apollo declined to comment to the FT.