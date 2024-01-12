António Mexia is back. Former CEO of EDP can now join energy companies in 2024 – Executive Digest

#António #Mexia #CEO #EDP #join #energy #companies #Executive #Digest

The former CEO of EDP, António Mexia, is back and can return to positions in energy companies this year.

Mexia was accused of suspected active corruption and economic participation in business, and this year he no longer receives 800 thousand euros from EDP, corresponding to the “obligation of non-compete”, and is thus able to return to work in energy companies.

In an intervention at Taguspark, he revealed that he has given several lectures, but did not reveal his plans for the future, reveals ‘Negócios’.

During the presentation, Mexia stated that there continue to be “some ancient tribes” in the energy sector in Portugal, who still “fight” against the idea that the future of the sector must go through a solution with many different players and urgent actions, and that there is a “lack of openness”.

The executive left his position as CEO of EDP in July 2020 following the ‘CMEC process’ (Contractual Equilibrium Maintenance Costs, one of the energy sector’s income).

At the time, António Mexia considered that the decision to leave the leadership of the company was the “most difficult” of his professional life, mainly because it resulted from “a context of incomprehensible injustice”.

In a letter addressed to the president of the General and Supervisory Board, Luís Amado, and to the president of the general assembly board, Palha da Silva, António Mexia begins by saying that “there are difficult decisions in life and this is one of them” and, in last of four pages, concludes that “it is the most difficult” above all because it results from a context of incomprehensible injustice”.