Antwerp CEO Sven Jaecques beams after the Golden Shoe gala: “This is unprecedented” | The Golden Shoe

Antwerp was the glutton at the Golden Shoe gala. CEO Sven Jaecques also saw this, who spoke of a unique evening. “This was only possible after such a great 2023,” says the strongman of the Great Old.”

“We won everything on the field, that’s why we won five trophies here,” Jaecques began. “It’s deserved. Perhaps the award for Best Goalkeeper is the most contested, because Jean Butez had a poorer second part of the year. But we won the title, the cup, the super cup and qualified for the Champions League. That is unique and unparalleled. It was the evening of Antwerp.”

Jaecques was proud of his captain Toby Alderweireld, who won the Golden Boot. “From the moment Toby steps on the field, he gives everything. He is a super professional.” Mark van Bommel won the prize for best trainer. “It was more difficult for him as a trainer after Wolfsburg and PSV. We gave him an opportunity to show that he is a top coach and he took it completely. The support of Marc Overmars, with a stable management and a chairman who takes on a lot of pressure, has helped him. He did a great job.”

Jaecques could not say too much about the suspension of Marc Overmars. “Marc has been temporarily suspended,” it said. We don’t know anymore. The explanation has been requested. That will take a very long time and the FIFA portal will not work. That is why it is very unclear where we stand today. In fact, I don’t think it was a problem at all to take him today and let him work for the time being. We don’t do that because we don’t want to provoke. But there are no new facts. FIFA adopts a ruling. Without going into the content: suspending someone worldwide is out of proportion. But first let’s see where we stand. As soon as we know more, we will of course communicate.”

Overmars was therefore not present at Antwerp Expo. “It remains a shame that someone who was instrumental in our success cannot be celebrated today. A big compliment for his work. We considered taking him anyway, because the man deserves to be here. But he himself said he didn’t want to overshadow the evening. Today it is about Antwerp and everything we have achieved.”

Arthur Vermeeren, the Promise of the Year, is still an Antwerp player. Will that still be the case after this month? “You can never say that with certainty,” Jaecques was honest. “There is little point in making statements about it. Regardless of whether he leaves in January or in the summer, it will be to a team he fully supports. And then it will be a good deal for all parties. Do we want to keep him on loan for the rest of the season? Some clubs are open to it, others are not. Arthur will not let his choice depend on that. The advantage is that we do not speak to 20-25 clubs. This concerns the absolute top of five to six teams. We’ll see what happens.”

Finally, the financial situation. Because there are rumors surrounding the Great Old. Payments to suppliers and staff are made later than expected due to a cash flow problem. “Our financial situation is not that different from the other clubs,” countered the CEO. “Anwerp comes into the picture because we were so successful. We also have a chairman who walks into the picture. Then it is no longer about the pure truth, but about everything surrounding it. The reality is that we have to make payments. If we do that, nothing will happen. If we don’t do them, we could get a transfer ban. It will be quite simple for your media to follow up. You can never give guarantees in life, but I have every confidence that everything will turn out well,” said Jaecques.

